Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

