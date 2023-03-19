Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 91 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $6,316,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $7,775,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock worth $94,603,027. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $2,365.00 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,452.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,386.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

