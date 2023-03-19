Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

