Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.