Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

