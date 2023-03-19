Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 797,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,586,000 after buying an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 328.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76.

