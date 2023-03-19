Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:COP opened at $94.39 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

