Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $602,000 in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 874,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.