Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,773 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,656,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,173,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

