Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,665 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772,050 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

