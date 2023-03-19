Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

