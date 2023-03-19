Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.