Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $329.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

