Ardor 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.18 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Ardor has a market cap of $95.50 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00062893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00043947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001503 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.