Argus Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $203.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.58 and its 200 day moving average is $236.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $202.40 and a 52-week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

