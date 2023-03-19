Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.35

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $60.31 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005332 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004083 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,741,398 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

