Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,031 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 21,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $180.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

