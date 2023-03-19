Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABT opened at $97.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

