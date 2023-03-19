Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

