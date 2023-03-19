Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 28,944 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

TCPC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 18.88 and a quick ratio of 18.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.