Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $202.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.18. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

