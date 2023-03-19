Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Shares of ASND opened at $108.14 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

