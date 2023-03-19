ASD (ASD) Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. ASD has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and $4.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00201829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,782.21 or 1.00032748 BTC.

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05042194 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,211,301.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

