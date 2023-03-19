Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $37.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.70.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
