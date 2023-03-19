Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.
Assertio Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of ASRT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. 1,816,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Assertio has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $324.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Assertio
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.