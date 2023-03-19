Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. 1,816,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Assertio has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $324.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 621.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assertio by 64.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 71,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

