Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,863 shares of company stock valued at $256,807,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

