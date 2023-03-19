Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 100 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,724. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $405.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

