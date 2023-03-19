AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of AN stock opened at $126.55 on Thursday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,098 shares of company stock valued at $54,584,862. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

