Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.67 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $209.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.40 or 0.00063772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,676,065 coins and its circulating supply is 325,613,345 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

