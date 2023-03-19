Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

