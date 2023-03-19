B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

B2Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BTG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 29,426,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673,978. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Get B2Gold alerts:

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

See Also

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.