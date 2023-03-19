B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
B2Gold Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of BTG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 29,426,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673,978. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.94.
About B2Gold
See Also
