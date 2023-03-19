Badger DAO (BADGER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.46 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00011603 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $61.71 million and $19.46 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,058,767 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

