Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Holdings Raised by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCSF. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $3,907,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 102,463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 1.2 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

