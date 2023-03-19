Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.11.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 224,436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

