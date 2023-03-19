Bank of America Upgrades FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

FTCI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.13.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Insider Activity

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $43,276.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $43,276.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 903,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,162 shares of company stock worth $2,108,952 over the last three months. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FTC Solar by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 144,760 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.