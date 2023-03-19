Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 825.43 ($10.06).

A number of research firms recently commented on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.66) to GBX 825 ($10.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.05) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.21) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.18) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beazley

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.82), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,133.82). In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.82), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,133.82). Also, insider Clive Bannister bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($604,606.95). Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Beazley Stock Down 2.7 %

Beazley Increases Dividend

LON BEZ opened at GBX 519.50 ($6.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 385.40 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 735.83 ($8.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,597.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 644.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 632.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,000.00%.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.