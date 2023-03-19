Beldex (BDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.64 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $221.47 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.50 or 0.06445757 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00023545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

