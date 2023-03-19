Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.