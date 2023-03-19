Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

