Berenberg Bank Cuts Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Price Target to GBX 155

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of JSVGF opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

