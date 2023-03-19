Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

