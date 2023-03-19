Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Reduced by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,443 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.73 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

