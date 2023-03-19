BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) PT Lowered to $4.00

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BeyondSpring Price Performance

BeyondSpring stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.11. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

