BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $15.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $632.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,642 shares of company stock worth $5,870,472. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in BigCommerce by 730.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 436,070 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BigCommerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in BigCommerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 655,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 27,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

