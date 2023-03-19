BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $15.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.12.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $632.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in BigCommerce by 730.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 436,070 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BigCommerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in BigCommerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 655,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 27,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.