Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bill.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BILL traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $73.64. 2,281,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.30.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

