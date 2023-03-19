BinaryX Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $374.36 million and approximately $29,537.47 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $77.22 or 0.00278925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

