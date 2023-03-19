BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) & Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Head-To-Head Contrast

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Nuvalent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics $380,000.00 1,431.97 -$165.76 million ($5.91) -3.29 Nuvalent N/A N/A -$46.34 million ($1.51) -20.14

Nuvalent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioXcel Therapeutics. Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioXcel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Nuvalent 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioXcel Therapeutics and Nuvalent, as provided by MarketBeat.

BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $54.78, suggesting a potential upside of 182.07%. Nuvalent has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.33%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvalent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nuvalent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvalent has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Nuvalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -102.47% -70.62% Nuvalent N/A -27.99% -26.96%

Summary

Nuvalent beats BioXcel Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults. It also develops BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator for the treatment of prostate cancer and solid tumors that are refractory to checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

