Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Achieves $35.25 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $35.25 million and approximately $200,278.89 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00167474 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00075704 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00043007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00052225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

