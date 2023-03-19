Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $223,773.34

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $35.36 million and approximately $223,773.34 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00164828 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00074744 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00043125 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00052151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003548 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

