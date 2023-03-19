BitDAO Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $7.51 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

