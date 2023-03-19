BitShares (BTS) Price Up 19.9% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $35.52 million and $1.12 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005332 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003309 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

